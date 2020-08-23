Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.92. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 24.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 217,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 254,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.0% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 134,330 shares in the last quarter.

JACK traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,046. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

