Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 454,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

