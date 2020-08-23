Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $125.83. 560,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

