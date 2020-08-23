Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,631,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,618. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 712,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 68.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

