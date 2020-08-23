Analysts Set 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $43.80

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 2U by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $19,968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 799,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,236. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

