Analysts Set Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) PT at €83.44

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.44 ($98.16).

BAYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN traded down €0.33 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching €56.33 ($66.27). The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,839 shares. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.