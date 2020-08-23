Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $28.05

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 412,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

