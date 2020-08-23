Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $48.47

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,719,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

