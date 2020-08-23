Analysts Set Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) PT at $29.44

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,745. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

