Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0009 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $708,099.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007607 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00035223 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

