Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $705,305 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

