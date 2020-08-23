ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 5,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.80.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.