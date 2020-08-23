Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 322,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,966. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $743,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $169,528.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,828. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ardelyx by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 167,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.