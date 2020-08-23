Arqma Price Reaches $0.0313 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $192,153.29 and $228,090.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,667.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.78 or 0.03357713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.53 or 0.02438585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00520444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00779024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00694817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00057951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,174,775 coins and its circulating supply is 6,130,231 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

