Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

APAM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 225,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.37%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.