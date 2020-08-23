Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives $85.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 635,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

