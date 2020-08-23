ATC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $985,768.62 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $985,768.62 and approximately $127.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00521579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,306,903 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

