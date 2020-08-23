Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 360,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,992. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

