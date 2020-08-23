Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 360,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,992. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.