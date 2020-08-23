Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

