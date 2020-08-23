Barrett Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. 6,054,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of -205.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

