Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,672,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $109.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock worth $31,305,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.