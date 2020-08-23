Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

In related news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,479,268.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,173,606 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $605.49. 662,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,556. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

