Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

