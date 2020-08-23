Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.08. 8,983,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.