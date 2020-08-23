Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.22. 2,635,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.31. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $479.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

