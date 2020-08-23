Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 6.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 108.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 967,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,843,000 after purchasing an additional 504,066 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 93,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,948,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

