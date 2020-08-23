Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20), Yahoo Finance reports. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.

Shares of BFYT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFYT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

