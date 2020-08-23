Biotron (BTRN) Reaches Market Cap of $23,096.66

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Biotron token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Biotron has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $23,096.66 and $2.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Biotron

Biotron’s genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

