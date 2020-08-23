BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 611,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 177,095 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,903,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,703,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 867,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.90.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.