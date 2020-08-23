Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $3,285.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004733 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.