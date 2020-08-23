BitBall (BTB) Price Down 37.7% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $527,767.54 and approximately $727,335.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00068545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,622.73 or 0.99454134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000639 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00167781 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004431 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,755,032 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

