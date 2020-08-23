BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 559,700 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 259,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,270. The company has a market cap of $185.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley raised BlueLinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.