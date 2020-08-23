Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.44. 5,706,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $138.10. The company has a market cap of $340.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.