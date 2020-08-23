Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.13. 9,948,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

