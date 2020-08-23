Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,317 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in BRF by 49.5% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BRF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,619. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

