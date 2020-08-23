Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 111,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold a total of 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. 5,706,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $340.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $138.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

