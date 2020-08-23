Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Brightcove reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 180,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,402. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brightcove by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.