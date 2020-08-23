Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.19. 8,030,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,292. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.