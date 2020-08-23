Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NYSE:ARPO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 720,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

