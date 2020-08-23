Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 577,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

