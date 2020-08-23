Brokerages Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Brokerages expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report sales of $46.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.12 million and the highest is $46.55 million. Brightcove posted sales of $47.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $186.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.81 million to $187.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $198.61 million, with estimates ranging from $194.88 million to $202.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,402. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $443.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.