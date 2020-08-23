Brokerages Anticipate Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $247.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $278.72 million. Enova International posted sales of $329.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $253.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 411,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $488.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enova International by 120.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

