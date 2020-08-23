Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,127. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -48.85.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $30,243,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmund Harrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,211.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,996 shares of company stock worth $41,745,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 320,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 14,820,450.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296,409 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

