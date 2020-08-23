Brokerages Expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report $709.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.80 million and the lowest is $696.19 million. Century Communities reported sales of $590.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 83.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 876,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 149,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 370,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

