Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $639.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.09 million and the highest is $642.21 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $588.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after buying an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after buying an additional 324,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after buying an additional 208,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $5.77 on Tuesday, reaching $308.56. 239,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,678. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $314.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.44.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

