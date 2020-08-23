Brokerages Expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $85.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.75 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $71.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $333.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $343.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $307.86 million, with estimates ranging from $295.90 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

HMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,351. The firm has a market cap of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $4,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 589.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in HomeStreet by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,309,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.