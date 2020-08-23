Brokerages Expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to Post $1.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 27.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.15. 357,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $204.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.