Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 324,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.
