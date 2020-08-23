Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 324,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

