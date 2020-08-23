Brokerages Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $25.65

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 50.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 135.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 855.8% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 105,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

