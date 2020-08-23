Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

